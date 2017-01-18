NBC renews 'This Is Us' for two more seasons

Story highlights
(CNN)This is good news for "This Is Us."
The NBC freshman drama has received a surprise two-season renewal from the broadcast network, following weeks of ratings success.
"We all got our wish that this is a hit show," said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. "'This Is Us' is as good as anything we've ever had, we're thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there's no doubt it will have a long life on NBC."
In just a few months on the air, the drama -- a time period-hopping family saga -- has proven to be one of the network's biggest hits.
Original episodes have averaged a 4.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 14.6 million viewers, after 7 days of delayed viewing is accounted for, according to numbers from Nielsen via NBC.
The series stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown as the Pearson family, a loving brood whose individual struggles provide heaps of Tweet-worthy drama and many tears.
Two-season renewals aren't especially rare in the cable world, but among broadcast networks, it's a distinction often saved for the biggest hits. CBS has previously handed out two season renewals to shows like "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory," for example. Fox has in the past renewed shows like "The Simpsons" and "Glee" for two seasons. NBC renewed "The Voice" for two seasons back in October 2016.
NBC's move is not all that surprising, however.
Award season has been kind to "This is Us." The show picked up an AFI Award, a Critics Choice TV Award, a WGA Awards nomination, and three Golden Globe nominations, including individual honors for Moore and Metz. Brown is also up for a Screen Actors Guild award for his work on the series.
"This is Us" airs Tuesdays on NBC.