NBC renews 'This Is Us' for two more seasons

(CNN) This is good news for "This Is Us."

The NBC freshman drama has received a surprise two-season renewal from the broadcast network, following weeks of ratings success.

"We all got our wish that this is a hit show," said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. "'This Is Us' is as good as anything we've ever had, we're thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there's no doubt it will have a long life on NBC."

In just a few months on the air, the drama -- a time period-hopping family saga -- has proven to be one of the network's biggest hits.

