(CNN) "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is grateful to be alive after breaking a vertebra in a car accident.

The 19-year-old posted a photo of herself Tuesday along with a pic of the crashed car and the quote: "The only way God can show us he's in control is to put us in situations we can't control."

"I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote," she wrote. "The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me."

Chrisley explained that the accident happened early Monday morning after she looked down briefly to try to fix her floor mat, which was stuck behind one of the pedals. She quickly realized she was "headed straight towards the guardrails."

"I tried to over correct but it didn't help," she wrote. "As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren't near as bad as they could have been."

