(CNN) Samantha Bee is planning to go to the Women's March on Washington. But it's likely her "Full Frontal" cameras will not be.

"We have rented a bus for people who want to go and we're just going," Bee told CNN during a recent interview. "We're not going to do anything there. We're going because we as individuals want to go and just be there for it."

Bee sees the march -- a post-inauguration rally expected to draw up to 200,000 -- as a "just a day [to be] a good citizen."

The actual inauguration is another story: her correspondents will be on the ground -- even though they didn't score an official invite ("No surprise," she said) or tickets ("also no surprise").

One week out from the event, she admitted that more specific plans were still being worked out. But there's a lot that the staff at "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is having to figure out these days.

