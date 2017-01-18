(CNN) It's awards season, and Hollywood is hitting the red carpet Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

No, it's not the Oscars. It's the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards.

Instead of actors or the Hollywood Foreign Press Association casting votes, it's ... the people.

Joel McHale is at the helm, and even he made clear it's not the Oscars.

"The people have spoken, and they want Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2017 Oscars! And the people have also spoken, and said that it would be OK if I hosted the 2017 People's Choice Awards," he said in a press release in December.

Viewers can expect to see some of their favorite TV, film and music stars. Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez are expected to attend, along with a possible appearance by Drake.

Blake Shelton is up for three awards: favorite male artist, favorite male country artist and favorite album.

Ellen DeGeneres could make history for winning the most People's Choice Awards ever if she takes home even one of the three awards she's nominated for.

The awards air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.