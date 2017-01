Story highlights The 2017 People's Choice Awards will air Wednesday night on CBS

Ellen DeGeneres is set to make history as the most decorated People's Choice Awards winner of all time

Joel McHale will host the show, and he's bound to have some jabs

(CNN) It's awards season, and Hollywood is hitting the red carpet Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

No, it's not the Oscars. It's the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards.

Instead of actors or the Hollywood Foreign Press Association casting votes, it's ... the people.

Winners go home with a Waterford crystal trophy that goes perfectly on the mantel. Perhaps even in the kitchen. Taylor Swift revealed to Vogue that she keeps one of her MTV VMA moon man trophies next to her coffeemaker.

Read More