Story highlights The singer tells "The View" she was called racial slurs and threatened

"I haven't done anything to be called names," she says, growing emotional

(CNN) Jennifer Holliday said it never dawned on her she would receive so much backlash over her initial decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Appearing Tuesday on "The View," the "Dreamgirls" star opened up about going from "a pretty reclusive life" to receiving death threats.

"You're not on the radio, and then one morning you wake up, and everyone hates you," she said.

The singer dropped out of performing following the firestorm.

Holliday explained that she wanted to do the inauguration because "I'm an artist and I love America" but said her appearance had not even been confirmed when it was publicized.

Read More