Chelsea Clinton on life after the election

Story highlights Chelsea Clinton talks about life post-election in a new interview with Refinery29

Clinton discusses the future of the Democratic Party and why people shouldn't lose hope

(CNN) Chelsea Clinton has kept a low profile since her mother's election defeat in November.

But in a new interview with Refinery29 , Clinton called on those disappointed with the outcome to not lose hope.

"Everything we believed before the election, we still believe," she said. "Everything we worked so hard for, we have to continue to work hard for. It requires engagement in our own communities."

The former first daughter called on Democrats to put whatever frustration they may be feeling into action.

Read More