'A Dog's Purpose' faces backlash after 'disturbing' video surfaces

(CNN) The producers and distributor of the upcoming film "A Dog's Purpose" are defending their on-set practices after a video from the movie's set appeared to show a dog in distress while filming a stunt.

On Wednesday, TMZ published a minute-long video that showed a German Shepherd unwilling to perform a stunt in rushing water and in danger of drowning when eventually submerged in the pool.

"A Dog's Purpose" producer Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Pictures said in a statement to CNN that the production team "followed rigorous protocols to foster an ethical and safe environment for the animals."

"While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film," the statement said.

According to the producers and studio, several days of rehearsal took place to ensure the dog was comfortable while performing the water scenes. The statement confirmed that the dog was at one point hesitant to perform the water stunt, but it insisted filming did not continue.

