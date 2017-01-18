Breaking News

The collector using classic cars to share the history of Communist China

Luo Wenyou is a Chinese collector who&#39;s car collection includes several of China&#39;s most important automobiles. This image shows the 1998 Louis Vuitton Classic China Run rally, which began in the Chinese city of Dalian and ended in Beijing.
Luo was the only Chinese driver to take part in the Louis Vuitton Classic China Run rally.
Luo first began his relationship with cars as a driver for government officials.
Luo first car was an imported Polish model he bought for 5,000 Yuan ($725).
It was rare to be a private car owner in China in the late 1970s, when he purchased this vehicle. Here, Luo Wenyou and his wife pose with his first car.
In 1967, Chinese car firm Hongqi made a stretch limousine as a gift for Mao Zedong.
The chairman died before he could receive it.
The limo was kitted out with air conditioning, an ice box and a telephone.
Hongqi cars were made exclusively for Chinese government officials.&lt;br /&gt;
The lettering on bonnets of these Dongfeng cars were changed from pinyin to Chinese characters because Mao couldn&#39;t read the former.
This 1945 ZiS was used by Liu Shaoqi, who was President of China from 1958 to 1968, but fell out of favor with Mao during the Cultural Revolution. His car was attacked by Red Guards.&lt;br /&gt;
During the Cultural Revolution, it was common for cars of accused traitors to be attacked.
Today, Luo&#39;s extensive car collection includes over 200 automobiles. He stores his cars in a hangar-like exhibition space in the Huairou district in northern Beijing.
In 2009, he opened the Vintage Car Museum.
The collection also includes some surprising vehicles, like this tank and a fire truck.
Rear light of a car made by First Automobile Works in 1958. The light is the shape of a traditional Chinese palace lamp, the kind still seen in places like Tiananmen.
Detail on a 1960 Hongqi car manufactured by First Car Works, China&#39;s first state-owned automobile manufacturer.
A Dong Fang Hong, manufactured by Beijing Automobile Works, a state-owned manufacturer that operated in the 1950s. The symbol of Tiananmen in the logo indicates its political significance: the car was made in the political center of China.
The 1950s Dongfanghong&#39;s colorful hue and chirpy design is in contrast to the Hongqis&#39;. Luo says that only a few dozen of them were made because in the late 1950s Beijing&#39;s mayor deemed them too &quot;bourgeois&quot; and &quot;western&quot; looking, calling a halt to their production.
This Chevrolet was once used by Pu Yi, the last Emperor of China, in Manchuria. 
(CNN)In Luo Wenyou's cavernous, hangar-like exhibition building in Beijing's northern Huairou district, the scents of history and engine oil are dovetailed.

Luo owns around 200 vehicles, ranging from a jet black stretch limo made for Mao Zedong to an enormous red fire truck. Last month, his obsession with vintage cars -- an esoteric interest in China -- was featured in a mini documentary, aptly named "Driven."
Luo's collection began in 1979, when he first became what was a rarity in China at the time: a private car owner. He bought a blue Polish Warszawa car for 5,000 Yuan ($725). (Production for Warszawas began in the 1950s).
    "I changed my white gloves every day and wore sunglasses when I was driving," says Luo, sitting in the back of a 1966 limo car made by the brand Hongqi. "Even in the winter I would lower my window so people could see me.
    "It was so rare to see a car on the roads and there were no traffic lights, just police officers giving signals."
    Driving government cars

    Luo Wenyou poses inside a stretch limo manufactured by Hongqi. It was intended for Mao Zedong.
    Luo had worked as a driver for government officials, and would later run his own businesses, including an auto repair shop, a travel company, and a go-kart track. But after competing in the Louis Vuitton Classic China Run rally in 1998, he sold his businesses and dedicated his resources to building his car collection, eventually opening the Beijing Classic Car Museum in 2009.
    His government connections gave him "guanxi" -- social clout -- helping him secure rare cars. His collection now acts as an intriguing showcase of Chinese car design, dating back to a time when cars were the preserve of the elite.
    "People were in awe of drivers," says Luo of the period following the end of China's Cultural Revolution in 1976, when the country was beginning to open up to the wider world. "Only government officials and military leaders used them, but I managed to buy an imported car."
    The &quot;longest&quot; stretch limo made for Mao Zedong.
    The highlight of Luo's collection is his cache of Hongqis: broad, sleek black vehicles that were made exclusively for high-ranking government officials. Luo's stretch Hongqi was made by the firm as a gift for Mao Zedong in 1976, but the chairman died before he could receive it.
    The car was kitted out with a telephone, an ice box, air conditioning and leather chairs.
    "Back then, there was a culture in which everything was exaggerated to an unbelievable level," Luo says. "It was a time when a steel factory boss would say their place could produce thousands of tons of steel, and produce fake reports to please the government. The car technicians were excited, and wanted to produce the longest car as a gift for Mao."
    In the 1950s the lettering on bonnets of these Dongfeng cars were changed from pinyin to Chinese characters, because Mao Zedong couldn&#39;t read the former.
    In the 1950s the lettering on bonnets of these Dongfeng cars were changed from pinyin to Chinese characters, because Mao Zedong couldn't read the former.
    Mao's influence can be felt through much of the collection. Luo explains that a red Dongfeng car only has Chinese characters on its bonnet because Mao couldn't read the original pinyin lettering.
    The stocky 1945 ZIS car with a shattered window pane was used by Liu Shaoqi, President of China from 1958 to 1968, who was accused of being a traitor during Mao's Cultural Revolution purge.
    "When the Red Guards saw his car, they would throw stones at it to express their anger," Luo says. "It was a time when people believed that they had to ruin the old world to create a new one."
    During the Cultural Revolution it was common for cars of officials&#39; accused of being traitors to be attacked.
    A depiction of Mao, his right hand held aloft, is on the wall behind a red-and-white 1950s Dongfanghong (the name literally translates to "the East is red").
    Luo says only a few dozen of them were made because, in the late 1950s, Beijing's mayor deemed them too bourgeois and western looking, and halted their production.

    A historic rally

    Perhaps the most significant car for Luo, though, is his Hongqi 770. Made in the late 1970s, the car used to belong to Nie Rongzhen, a People's Liberation Army marshal. Luo drove it on the 808 miles long (1,300 km) Louis Vuitton Classic China Run rally from Chinese city Dalian to Beijing.
    Although the rally took place in China, Luo says he was the only Chinese driver to take part in it, making him something of a local celebrity to onlookers.
    "I was penalized by the rally officials because my car was surrounded by so many people in Dalian," he says. "I remember a grandpa holding his granddaughter, then when I drove by, he was so excited he started clapping and dropped her."
    Luo was the only Chinese person to take part in the Louis Vuitton Classic China Run rally in 1998, despite it taking place in China.
    Today, China is the biggest car market in the world, and vehicles are no longer strictly the domain of the elite.
    Luo's museum is a strong reminder of the immense change that has occurred in the country over the past 40 years.
    But is there a car he's still desperate to add to his collection? "I do really want a British steam car," he says. "I think I have most of the Chinese ones already."