China: As Xi Jinping praises free trade, critics of Mao lose their jobs

Hong Kong (CNN) In a speech in Davos Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping treated his audience of world business leaders to a full-throated defense of globalization and free trade.

JUST WATCHED China: No negotiation on 'One China' policy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH China: No negotiation on 'One China' policy 01:39

Fired over 'devil' comment

On Monday, Zuo Chunhe, a senior city official in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province near Beijing, was removed from his post and ordered to "deeply reflect on his mistakes" over comments he made on social media, according to Party mouthpiece People's Daily.

Zuo called Mao a "devil" and described annual commemorations of the late leader's birthday on December 26 as "the world's largest cult activity." He also mocked ongoing government efforts to boycott Western ideas and culture.

Zuo's dismissal comes after university professor Deng Xiangchao was forced to retire over similar criticisms of Mao.

Videos posted online showed a crowd of pro-Mao protesters who gathered outside the gates of Shandong Jianzhu University calling for Deng's dismissal and holding banners such as "whoever opposes Chairman Mao is an enemy of the people."

In a statement , the university said Deng's "wrong" comments were a "severe problem and led to a bad public effect," according to the Global Times.

TV producer Liu Yong, who worked for a regional station in the central province of Henan, was fired for posting messages backing Deng and criticizing Mao.

Mao still divides opinion in China. His giant portrait hangs on Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, and thousands flock to see his embalmed body at his mausoleum in Tiananmen Square in the heart of the Chinese capital. But many families suffered during political movements like the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward.

Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution Cultural Revolution activists write anti-capitalist slogans. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution Supporters march down the street carrying a large poster of Chairman Mao Zedong. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution A girl reads big character posters (dazebao) covering the windows of a department store in Guangzhou. Such posters were used for spreading propaganda and attacking "class enemies." Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution Hundreds of people follow Mao Zedong's example by swimming in the Yangtze near Wuhan in Hubei province. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution China's leaders during the Cultural Revolution: Premier Zhou Enlai, Chairman Mao Zedong and Defense Minister Lin Biao wave during a military parade on Tiananmen Square. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution Printing house workers in Beijing pack copies of Mao Zedong's "Little Red Book," the bible of Maoist thought, during the Cultural Revolution. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution 'Little Red Books' containing the thoughts of Mao Zedong at a Cultural Revolution museum near Chengdu, in Sichuan province. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution Red Guards, high school and university students, brandish copies of Mao's "Little Red Book." Unleashed on the Party and the populace by Mao himself, the Red Guards went on to rampage throughout the country, terrorizing, killing and torturing people deemed "class enemies." Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: China during the Cultural Revolution Beijing residents walk past a huge poster of Mao during the Cultural Revolution. The poster calls on people "to be good soldiers of Mao Zedong." Hide Caption 9 of 9

Censored

The dismissals are indicative of a wider government move to tighten control over freedom of expression, said Human Rights Watch researcher Maya Wang.

"It's an extension of a longstanding pathology of the Chinese government to control the narratives of the country both in the past and the future," she said.

The recent cases come as the Party cracks down on what it terms "historical nihilism," any attempt to question the official version of history, said Amnesty International researcher William Nee.

He pointed to a recent statement by China's top court that it was considering how to tackle the issue of people "infringing on the reputation of heroes and historical figures."

The Ministry of Education announced this month that history textbooks will now emphasize the "14-year Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression," a move that critics say is designed to inflate the Communist Party's role in World War II.

Most sources date the start of the conflict in China to Japan's full invasion of the country in July 1937.

Earlier this month, Guangzhou's Sun Yat-sen University, one of the country's leading educational institutions, circulated a list of topics banned from class discussion, according to the South China Morning Post

These included "criticizing the constitution," "criticizing Chinese Communist Party leaders" and "spreading religion and superstition." The university did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous tolerance of "pockets of discussion and greater liberty" within universities and other institutions is narrowing, Wang said.

"At a time when the country is rapidly changing and facing a lot of challenges, the national discussion is being greatly limited."