Mali: Explosion at military camp kills dozens

Story highlights Bombing rips camp hosting Malian soldiers, former rebels and pro-government militia

More than 40 killed, Mali government says

Mali president declares mourning period

(CNN) A suicide vehicle bombing Wednesday ripped a Mali military camp shared by government forces and other armed groups cooperating on a peace deal, killing dozens of people, the United Nations' mission in the West African nation said.

Forty-seven people were killed in the attack in the city of Gao, according to a news release from Mali's Ministry of Economy and Communication. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita declared a three-day mourning period following the attack.

No claim of responsibility was immediately made. The camp hosts the Malian military and two armed groups -- one involving former rebels, the other comprising pro-government militia -- that signed a peace deal with the government after a 2012 uprising in the north.

The forces are expected to take part in mixed patrols as part of the deal.

"I believe this attack is clearly an unacceptable attempt against the ongoing efforts in Mali to stabilize the country and a direct effort to undermine the peace agreement ," said Francois Delattre, France's ambassador to the United Nations. France is the former colonial power in the area.

