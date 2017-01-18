Mali: Explosion at military camp kills dozens

Story highlights Bombing rips camp hosting Malian soldiers, former rebels and pro-government militia

50 people believed killed, France's ambassador to UN says

Forces at camp are expected to take part in mixed patrols as part of a peace deal

(CNN) A suicide vehicle bombing Wednesday ripped a Mali military camp shared by government forces and other armed groups cooperating on a peace deal, killing dozens of people, the United Nations' mission in the West African nation said.

France, the former colonial power in the area, believes more than 50 people were killed in the morning attack on the camp in the city of Gao, said Francois Delattre, France's ambassador to the United Nations.

No claim of responsibility was immediately made. The camp hosts the Malian military and two armed groups -- one involving former rebels, the other comprising pro-government militia -- that signed a peace deal with the government after a 2012 uprising in the north.

The forces are expected to take part in mixed patrols as part of the deal.

"I believe this attack is clearly an unacceptable attempt against the ongoing efforts in Mali to stabilize the country and a direct effort to undermine the peace agreement ," Delattre said.

