(CNN) Gambian President Yahya Jammeh should be spending his last day in office Wednesday but has refused to accept defeat in last month's election and has indicated he won't hand over power to victor Adama Barrow on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Gambia:

What's the current situation?

Jammeh declared a state of emergency Tuesday, a day before his mandate was due to end, saying that "a situation exists which, if it is allowed to continue, may lead to a state of public emergency."

He blamed an "unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign interference" for the crisis.

In a televised address, Jammeh also said an application had been filed at the Supreme Court for an injunction to prevent Barrow from being sworn in before the court can hear his petition contesting the election results.

Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow is due to be inaugurated Thursday.

The long-serving leader said "any acts of disobedience" or "acts intended to disturb public order" were banned under the state of emergency and that Gambian security forces were "instructed to maintain absolute law and order throughout the country."

Reuters news agency reported Wednesday that Gambia's National Assembly had passed a resolution allowing Jammeh another 90 days in power.

What about Barrow?

Barrow's inauguration is due to take place Thursday, and in statements he has insisted it should go ahead as planned.

Barrow, a property developer who won 45% of the vote, has said that Jammeh has no authority to reject the election result.

The President-elect's office insisted in a statement last week that his election stands, and that "the exercise of right to file an election petition by the loser does not deprive the winner the right to prepare for his inauguration."

His office accused Jammeh of using the court case to mobilize his supporters by making them feel cheated of victory and said this "is contributing to the fear that he is not ready for a peaceful transfer of power."

It also called for the "general (mobilization) of the people for the inauguration" on Thursday. Barrow tweeted Sunday that he would remain in neighboring Senegal until then.

How did Gambia get to this point?

Jammeh suffered a shocking loss after running for his fifth term. Initially conceding defeat in a televised address, he announced his "total rejection" of the outcome and said new elections would be held.

"We will go back to the polls because I want to make sure that every Gambian has voted under an independent electoral commission that is independent, neutral and free from foreign influence," he said.

Since then, he has remained intransigent despite mediation attempts by leaders from the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, and calls by the wider international community and the United Nations for him to respect the election results.

What kind of leader is Jammeh?

Jammeh seized power in a 1994 military coup. Human rights groups have described his regime as abusive, with hundreds of political prisoners languishing in jail.

Protesters hold placards supporting Gambia's election results last month in Dakar, Senegal.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint statement accusing Jammeh's government of arresting opposition supporters arbitrarily and closing down three independent radio stations.

"The targeting of the #Gambiahasdecided movement and the closure of private radio stations threaten the rights of Gambians to express their opposition to Jammeh's attempt to stay in power," said Jim Wormington, West Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch. "It's at times like this that free expression is most crucial."

What's the international reaction?

Regional leaders could use force to resolve the situation if Jammeh doesn't go willingly.

Jammeh, left, meets with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Gambia's captial, Banjul.

The head of the UN West Africa office told the UN Security Council on Friday that a high-level delegation was in the Gambian capital, Banjul, that same day to persuade Jammeh to accept the results and step down.

The delegates planned to leave no doubt about their determination to "use all necessary means, including force, to have the will of the Gambian people upheld," Mohammed Ibn Chambas said.

"Should this be deemed necessary, ECOWAS intends to seek the endorsement of the (African Union) Peace and Security Commission and the formal approval of this council to deploy troops to the Gambia," he said.

In a statement Sunday, Jammeh said he had spoken with Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, chairwoman of ECOWAS, and confirmed his "continued commitment to the peaceful resolution of our political situation."

Barrow said he also had met with the delegation that included Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and former Ghanian President John Dramani Mahama.

What has the United States said?

US State Department spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that Jammeh was "losing opportunities to respect the will of the Gambian people and to peacefully hand over power to the President-elect" as scheduled.

"Doing so would allow him to leave office with his head held high and to protect the Gambian people from potential chaos. Failure to do so will put his legacy -- and, more importantly, the Gambia -- in peril, and we have been clear about this," he told a press briefing.

Immediately after Jammeh called for fresh elections last month, the State Department issued a strongly worded statement describing his action as "a reprehensible and unacceptable breach of faith with the people of the Gambia and an egregious attempt to undermine a credible election process and remain in power illegitimately."

How are the Gambian people affected?

Facing uncertainty, people in Banjul head to a ferry Tuesday destined for Senegal.

The widespread uncertainty in Gambia has led to increased numbers of people leaving their homes, Carla Fajardo of the humanitarian organization Catholic Relief Services told CNN.

While many are staying within Gambia -- generally leaving the capital to seek shelter with family members in rural areas -- others are crossing into Senegal, said Fajardo, Catholic Relief Services' country representative for Gambia and Senegal.

International humanitarian organizations and local partners are working to prepare for different scenarios, she said, and have "positioned help for emergency intervention depending on what unfolds," she said.

Aid groups are providing assistance to women, children and the elderly and helping to support local markets, which are being affected by foreign traders and shop owners leaving the country, Fajardo said. The groups will also help families hosting those who are displaced, she said.

What's the impact on foreigners?

The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice Tuesday to caution against all but essential travel to Gambia. The country is a popular "winter sun" destination for Europeans, and tourism is a key industry there.

Tourists lie on the beach in Gambia's capital this week.

"The potential for military intervention and civil disturbance is high and could result in Banjul International Airport being closed at short notice," the Foreign Office said.

"You should follow events closely, take extra care, keep in regular contact with your tour operator and airline and continue to monitor travel advice and social media updates in case tensions rise as the current political deadlock continues."

Tourists leave a hotel Wednesday in Banjul after a state of emergency went into effect.

British tour operator Thomas Cook said it would bring home 985 vacationers in Gambia on a package deal within 48 hours and fly back another 2,500 people who only booked flights through the firm as soon as possible.

It cited "the risk of unrest in the country as a result of the disputed presidential inauguration."