Troops ready to enter Gambia as president refuses to step down

Story highlights West African troops were poised to cross border at midnight if president refused to leave

Incumbent President Yammeh says he won't accept December election loss

(CNN) A midnight deadline has passed in the Gambia, leaving the African country in flux with two presidents and West African troops massed on the border.

Troops from several West African countries were ready to enter Gambia if Jammeh didn't step aside by midnight, Colonel Seydou Maiga Moro with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) told Senegal's state media.

"All the troops are already on site," Moro said. "If no solution has been reached by midnight, we will take action."

Hours after the deadline passed, it was unclear whether they'd made good on the pledge.

Read More