The Chargers have been in San Diego 56 years, which means they're leaving behind lifelong fans

(CNN) Shockingly, when you are a professional sports team and you choose to leave the city that has supported you for more than 50 years, people in said city are going to be less than thrilled.

After the San Diego Chargers -- excuse us, LA Chargers -- announced they were moving to Los Angeles next season, a handful of San Diego moving companies put their foot down.

Help move THEIR team to another city? Not over their smoldering Philip Rivers jerseys.

So far, 24 professional moving companies have pledged not to help move the team to Los Angeles. You can see the growing list at WeWontMoveYouChargers.com

"Our loyalties to the city run deep. We know our Chargers belong at home right here in America's Finest City," the site reads.

