Suspect in cop killing captured, Orlando police say

He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and a police officer

(CNN) After more than a month on the run, a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer has been captured, officials said Tuesday night.

Markeith Loyd is suspected of shooting Sade Dixon on December 13 and police Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart on January 9.

Loyd's alleged rampage touched off a multiagency manhunt. An investigation led authorities to an abandoned house in Orlando's Carver Shores area, where Loyd was arrested, Orlando police Chief John Mina said in a news conference.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Dressed in body armor and carrying two handguns, Loyd tried to flee out a back door and then the front. Mina says Loyd resisted arrest and was injured when police used force.

In video, Loyd's face appears to be swollen and bruised, and he said: "They beat me up! They beat me up!" as he walked past reporters. Mina said that an investigation into the force used against Loyd will be conducted, which is standard procedure.

