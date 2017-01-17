Accused cop killer captured, Orlando police say

Story highlights Markeith Loyd is in police custody

He is suspected in two deaths

(CNN) The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer is in custody, officials said Tuesday night.

Markeith Loyd is suspected of shooting Sade Dixon on December 13, 2016, and police Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart on January 9.

Someone at the store had contacted Clayton and told her Loyd was in the area, police said at the time. Loyd allegedly shot Clayton when she tried to approach him.

A nationwide manhunt ensued.

After his capture, Loyd was placed in Clayton's handcuffs, according to a tweet from police Chief John Mina's verified Twitter account. The circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available.

Read More