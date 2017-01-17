Story highlights Noor Salman has been under scrutiny after Omar Mateen carried out shooting

She faces federal charges, but attorney says Salman had no prior knowledge

(CNN) For months, questions have surrounded Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, Omar Mateen.

What did Salman know of her husband's plans? Could she have said something or tipped off authorities to prevent the deadliest mass shooting in US history? Or is she a victim of Mateen's abuse, as maintained by her lawyer?

Different portrayals of Salman have emerged since her husband killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others at Pulse, a gay nightclub in June last year.

Salman now faces federal charges that include obstruction of justice, and aiding and abetting her husband's material support to ISIS. Authorities believe Salman acted of her own free will and knowingly took steps to obstruct the investigation, according to a law enforcement official.

"I knew within days that she had some part and aided Omar Mateen in this horrific tragedy and that some day, when the investigation was complete, she would be put behind bars and ultimately answer for this horrific tragedy," said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.