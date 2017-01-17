Michigan governor's brief mention of Flint in speech outrages congressman

Story highlights Michigan governor delivers "State of State" address, calls Flint water crisis a "sad chapter"

(CNN) Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder mentioned the Flint water crisis 34 minutes into his "State of the State" address Tuesday. For Rep. Dan Kildee, whose congressional district includes the city, that 34-minute wait was too long.

After Snyder's speech, Kildee, a Democrat, sent out a statement denouncing the Republican governor's lack of attention to Flint during the nearly hour-long speech and while in office.

"Governor Snyder has failed Flint families," Kildee said in a statement. "It is disgraceful that a city of 100,000 people still doesn't have clean drinking water and the Governor could barely devote two minutes of his State of the State to Flint. Just two minutes dedicated to Flint? Really?"

Residents of the Rust Belt city have been grappling with the public health crisis for more than two years since the state, in a move to save money, switched the city's water supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality failed to treat the corrosive water, which ate into the city's iron and lead pipes, causing lead to leach into the drinking water.

