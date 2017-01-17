Story highlights Abductor, posing as nurse in Florida, removed baby for "tests"

Grandmother recalls suspicions about woman who entered hospital room

(CNN) Relatives of Kamiyah Mobley, who was snatched from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital room just hours after she was born 18 years ago, are still celebrating the news that she was found alive a few hours away, living with a woman she thought was her real mother.

In an interview with HLN, Mobley's paternal grandmother, Velma Aiken, and aunt, Yvette Williams, said they remember when the newborn disappeared on July 10, 1998. A woman who appeared to be a nurse entered the hospital room and took the infant away, saying the baby girl needed some medical tests.

"She had on a nurse's uniform," Aiken recalled. "I thought it was weird she had her pocketbook on her shoulder with the baby in her arms, and she had on gloves."

Aiken told HLN she asked the woman, "Where are you going with grandmama's baby? I just got here."

She said the woman replied that the baby would be back "in 15 minutes."

Read More