Woman accused of kidnapping newborn 18 years ago is extradited, charged

By Keith Allen, CNN

Updated 7:11 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

KaMiyah Mobley 1
  • Gloria Williams faces kidnapping charges in 18-year-old case
  • Woman raised baby in South Carolina after alleged 1998 kidnapping

(CNN)The woman accused of snatching an infant girl from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital 18 years ago and raising the child as her own was extradited to the state Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, authorities said.

Gloria Williams, 51, was extradited to Florida from South Carolina and formally charged, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Department of Corrections. Williams faces charges of kidnapping and interfering with custody.
    She was not eligible for bond, according to a sheriff's office statement. No court date for Williams was given.
    Williams allegedly posed as a hospital nurse and took Kamiyah Mobley only hours after the baby girl had been born on July 10, 1998. The infant's mother, Shanara Mobley, told investigators that a woman she thought was a nurse entered her hospital room.
    The mother asked the woman to place her daughter in a baby carrier but the woman instead left the room with the newborn, according to an incident report filed with the sheriff's office.
    Authorities said Williams used fraudulent documents to establish a new identity for the child. Kamiyah Mobley, 18, met her biological parents for the first time Saturday, CNN affiliate WJXT reported.