More than 80 false killer whales die in largest stranding in Florida history

The mammals are part of the dolphin family

(CNN) Almost 100 false killer whales became stranded on a remote beach in Florida over the weekend, the largest mass stranding of the mammals in the state's history, officials said on Monday.

Stuck in the mangroves, most of the animals either died or had to be euthanized.

Despite their threatening name, false killer whales largely feed on fish and cephalopods and are part of the dolphin family . The mammals are known to travel in large groups.

On Saturday, officials found 95 of them stranded near the western boundary of Everglades National Park, north of Highland Beach. They ranged from young calves to mature adults, which can weigh about 1,500 pounds.

Efforts to herd the animals into deeper water were unsuccessful, as the mammals had become deeply embedded in the mangroves, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

