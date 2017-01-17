Colo, the oldest gorilla ever on record, dies at 60

Story highlights Colo turned 60 on December 22, extending the oldest gorilla record

She was a great-great grandmother

(CNN) There's been another gorilla death at a zoo in Ohio. And while this one is of natural causes, it's no less heart-breaking.

Colo was the oldest gorilla ever on record and the first to be born in human care. She died in her sleep at the Columbus Zoo early Tuesday.

She was 60, and lived two decades longer than most gorillas.

She leaves behind an extended family, including three children, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



"Colo touched the hearts of generations of people," the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said . "She was an ambassador for gorillas and inspired people to learn more about the critically endangered species and motivated them to protect gorillas in their native habitat."

