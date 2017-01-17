CNN 10 - January 17, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 17, 2017

The search has been suspended for Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. U.S. troops and equipment are on the move throughout Eastern Europe. The U.S. capital is preparing for a presidential inauguration. And we take a historic look at Inauguration Day traditions. It's all explained this Wednesday on CNN 10.

TRANSCRIPT

