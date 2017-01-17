Story highlights Svindal suffers season-ending injury

Second knee surgery in 12 months

(CNN) A year after sustaining a serious knee injury on the slopes, champion skier Aksel Lund Svidal is coming to terms with another season-ending blow.

"Here we go again," the Norwegian said on his Facebook page Tuesday, accompanied by a picture of him recuperating after surgery.

"The good part is that there are great chances of this being much better next winter. The bad part is that it's back to the crutches and no more skiing this winter."

Svindal was second in December's downhill race at Val Gardena.

In January 2016, Svindal ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee after a nasty fall during a race in Kitzbuhel, Austria. He was leading the overall FIS World Cup standings at the time, but the injury brought a premature end to his bid to win his third crown -- and first since 2009.

This time, almost a year to the day later, a detached meniscus has sidelined the 2010 Olympic super-G gold medalist who had returned to skiing in September after a six-month rehab program.