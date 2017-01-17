Story highlights Woodward says the fact that Donald Trump was briefed "clearly is news"

Woodward doesn't think intelligence community should have presented unsubstantiated claims

(CNN) Legendary journalist Bob Woodward said that CNN's reporting on a summary of classified information presented to Donald Trump was "exactly right" and it "clearly is news" that intelligence chiefs presented the information to the President-elect.

The classified documents presented last week to President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump included unsubstantiated allegations that Russian operatives claimed to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings told CNN.

The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible.

Woodward made headlines over the weekend when he told "FOX News Sunday" that the dossier of unsubstantiated findings by the former British operative was a "garbage document."

