'Lion' star Sunny Pawar meets with Obama

Washington (CNN) One of Hollywood's newest and brightest young stars, Sunny Pawar, met with President Barack Obama at the White House Monday to highlight an initiative focused on helping children in India.

Sunny, 8, who stars in the critically acclaimed film "Lion," was in Washington to raise awareness for #LionHeart, a social impact campaign supporting the more than 11 million children living on the streets in India, according to a press release from The Weinstein Company.

Photos from The Weinstein Company show Sunny in the East Room of the White House smiling as Obama speaks to the young actor.

Pawar captured hearts at the Golden Globes this month, introducing "Lion" with co-star Dev Patel. Onstage, Pawar beamed at the audience holding his co-star's hand before being lifted up to adorably announce, "This is our movie 'Lion!'"

The Golden Globe-nominated film chronicles the true story of Saroo Brierley, a man who searches for the birth mother and family he was separated from when he was a young boy living in India. To do this, Saroo -- who is played at different ages by Pawar and Patel -- attempts to find his home town via Google Earth from Australia, where he was raised after being adopted.