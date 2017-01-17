Story highlights Zinke will be introduced by his state's bipartisan Senate delegation

The Western state lawmaker's experience as a Montanan will be front and center

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for interior secretary will kick off this week of confirmation hearings, and he's expected to face tough questions on climate change and the use of public lands from both sides of the aisle.

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke will face the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday afternoon as the Senate reconvenes for another round of intense confirmation hearings after a long holiday weekend.

Topics of interest to committee members include climate change, sale and use of public lands, tribal law and relations, invasive and endangered species concerns and fire and drought management and preparedness. The committee is stocked with Western state senators, for whom these policies matter a great deal.

Zinke is a decorated former Navy SEAL, serving 23 years, and former state senator. He is in his second term in Congress, being elected for the first time in 2014.

"I am an unapologetic admirer of Teddy Roosevelt and believe he had it right when he placed under federal protection millions of acres of federal lands and set aside much of it as National forests," Zinke will say in opening remarks released by the transition. "I also recognize that the preponderance of our federal holdings are better suited to be managed under the Pinchot model of multiple use using best practices, sustainable policies and objective science."

