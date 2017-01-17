Interior nominee grilled on Trump's comments on sexual assault

Story highlights The questions about military sexual assault came from combat veteran Tammy Duckworth

Zinke said he is committed to the issue in the Parks Service

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of interior nominee faced tough questions Tuesday about his and Trump's views on sexual assault during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran, asked Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke a series of questions about his views on sexual assault -- referencing specifically comments made by Trump. She cited a 2013 Trump tweet blaming military sexual assaults on the fact that men and women serve together -- which is widely criticized as victim the blaming -- as well as Trump's 2005 hot mic comments bragging about committing sexual assault.

Duckworth asked Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, how he would tackle problems of sexual harassment within the National Parks Service, where men and women serve in sometimes remote and rugged locations.

"I take issues of sexual assault ... absolutely seriously," Zinke said, saying there is "zero" tolerance in the military.

He said that needs to be true in the Parks Service, as well.

