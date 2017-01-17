Story highlights Putin says people who create false information are worse than prostitutes

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a damning dossier on US President-elect Donald Trump was "false" and dismissed allegations that his country's security services had been monitoring Trump as "rubbish."

At a news conference in Moscow, Putin referred to some of the more salacious and unverifiable allegations -- which CNN has not previously reported. They included claims that Russia had video evidence of Trump with prostitutes at a hotel in Moscow when he was in the city for the Miss Universe pageant in 2013.

"These things that have been alleged are clearly false information," Putin said during the joint news conference with the Moldovan president.

"It is true that when (Trump) came to Moscow -- I don't remember when, a few years ago -- he was not a political actor. We did not know about his political ambitions. He was just a businessman, one of the rich people of America. What do you think -- we have special security services running after every American billionaire? Of course not. It is complete rubbish," Putin added.

