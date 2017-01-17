Story highlights Putin on Trump: "We did not know about his political ambitions"

Russian leader says he's never met Trump

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a damning dossier on US President-elect Donald Trump was "false" and dismissed allegations that his country's security services had been monitoring Trump as "rubbish."

Classified documents presented last week to President Barack Obama and Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claimed to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings told CNN.

President-elect Donald Trump has dismissed the dossier as 'fake news.'

"These things that have been alleged are clearly false information," Putin said during a joint news conference in Moscow with the Moldovan president.

"It is true that when he came to Moscow -- I don't remember when, a few years ago -- he was not a political actor. We did not know about his political ambitions. He was just a businessman, one of the rich people of America. What do you think -- we have special security services running after every American billionaire? Of course not. It is complete rubbish," Putin added.

The Russian leader said he had never met the President-elect.

