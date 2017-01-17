Movers begin loading Obamas' belongings into new home

Story highlights The Obamas are moving into Washington's Kalorama neighborhood

The Obamas are leasing a 8,200-square-foot home

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama's stay at the White House doesn't officially end until Friday, but he's already getting a head start on moving into his new home.

Movers were spotted Tuesday afternoon pulling boxes out of an unmarked white truck at the site of the first family's post-White House digs in Washington's Kalorama neighborhood.

Contents included dozens of tall wardrobe boxes and neatly-organized crates with labels.

"School supplies," "framed photos for the living room," "dog supplies," "his bathroom" and even "cleaning supplies, box 5," were some of the labels visible on the boxes.

A team of several movers worked quickly through at-times heavy rain.

