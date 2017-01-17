Breaking News

Obama planning to travel to Palm Springs area after inauguration

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 10:38 AM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

President Obama reacts as his putt falls just short during an impromptu hole of golf with staffers Joe Paulsen, left, and Marvin Nicholson after the U.S.-ASEAN Summit at the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(CNN)President Barack Obama plans to travel to the Palm Springs area after the inauguration Friday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

Obama will fly aboard the presidential aircraft to the Coachella Valley oasis, where he's taken frequent golf trips as president.
Another source familiar with the trip confirmed Obama and the first lady will be staying at the Rancho Mirage home of Michael Smith, the decorator responsible for designing the Oval Office and private residence, a location where the Obamas have staid in the past.
    The White House declined to comment on the President's travel plans.

