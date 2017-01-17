Obama planning to travel to Palm Springs area after inauguration

(CNN) President Barack Obama plans to travel to the Palm Springs area after the inauguration Friday, two sources familiar with his plans confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

Obama will fly aboard the presidential aircraft to the Coachella Valley oasis, where he's taken frequent golf trips as president.

Another source familiar with the trip confirmed Obama and the first lady will be staying at the Rancho Mirage home of Michael Smith, the decorator responsible for designing the Oval Office and private residence, a location where the Obamas have staid in the past.

The White House declined to comment on the President's travel plans.