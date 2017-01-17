Obama cuts sentences of hundreds of drug offenders

(CNN) President Barack Obama reduced or eliminated the sentences for hundreds more non-violent drug offenders on Tuesday, likely his final acts of clemency while in office.

The move brings Obama well beyond his most recent predecessors, who used their commutation powers more sparingly. He's now reduced sentences for 1,385 individuals, the vast majority of whom are serving time for crimes related to distribution or production of narcotics.

Many of those whose punishments he's reduced were incarcerated for crimes involving crack cocaine, which came with mandatory sentences that were longer than those for the powdered version of the drug. The discrepancy -- a facet of a decades-long war on drugs -- overwhelmingly affected African-Americans.

Obama had hoped for legislation to permanently end the disparities in sentencing laws. While an unlikely group of activists have pushed in Congress for a bill that would alter mandatory minimums and reform the prison system, a rancorous political climate during last year's presidential campaign prevented progress.

Instead, Obama encouraged Americans serving lengthy terms to apply for clemency, prompting a flood of applications to his Justice Department. A group of legal aid groups established the Clemency Project to help screen applicants and complete the required paperwork.

