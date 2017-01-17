Story highlights North Korea rips new US sanctions

Additional sanctions approved following State Dept report on country's abuses

(CNN) North Korea has said President Barack Obama should concentrate on packing rather than focusing on the reclusive nation's human rights record.

State-owned North Korean press agency KCNA slammed additional sanctions filed by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), calling the move a "hostile policy" and the "last-ditch efforts" of an administration "whose days are numbered."

It said the sanctions were being enacted alongside the State Department's "Report on Serious Human Rights Abuses or Censorship in North Korea," released in 2016.

In a typically verbose opinion piece, KCNA said, "The US is not qualified to talk about somebody's 'human rights' as it is the world's worst human rights abuser and a tundra of human rights.