Lavrov says Russia keen for dialogue with Trump

(CNN) Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he has yet to see an agreement in which sanctions on Russia could be reduced in exchange for nuclear disarmament -- but he is keen to start talks with the US.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that the trade restrictions imposed after Russia's annexation of Crimea could be eased in return for a deal on weapons.

"I did not see the proposal to disarm combined with the sanctions, but if we speak about nuclear weapons and strategic stability and strategic parity -- this is exclusive between Russia and the United States and we understand that the elected president, the president of Russia, referred to the nuclear arsenals, I am convinced that for both us, one of the priorities and tasks would be to renew dialogue on strategic stability, which like everything else, was destroyed by the Obama administration," Lavrov said.

New approach

