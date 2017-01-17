WikiLeaks celebrates Chelsea Manning's commutation

Story highlights Obama announced his decision to commute Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence

Washington (CNN) WikiLeaks celebrated Tuesday's news that President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, hailing it as a "VICTORY" on Twitter.

VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

WikiLeaks followed up later with a short statement from Assange: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible."

Assange: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible." — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he was granted asylum in 2012 to avoid potential extradition to the United States and extradition to Sweden, where he risked prison time over accusations of sexual assault.

Assange has denied the validity of the sexual assault claims, but in several WikiLeaks tweets prior to Manning's commutation, Assange offered to submit himself to a US extradition in exchange for her release. The offer struck a puzzling note because the US has not made an extradition request for Assange.

If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017

Manning was convicted in 2013 of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks. The material, which WikiLeaks published in 2010, included a classified video of a US helicopter attacking civilians and journalists in Iraq in 2007. Labeled "Collateral Murder," the film drew criticism from human rights activists for the deaths of innocent people.

