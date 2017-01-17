WikiLeaks celebrates Chelsea Manning's commutation

Story highlights Obama announced his decision to commute Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence

"Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency," WikiLeaks said

Washington (CNN) WikiLeaks celebrated Tuesday's news that President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, hailing it as a "VICTORY" on Twitter.

VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

WikiLeaks followed up later with a short statement from Assange: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible."

Assange: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible possible." — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017

The Justice Department has not charged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with a crime, but US law enforcement officials have publicly acknowledged he is the subject of a criminal investigation.

"(Manning) should never have been prosecuted and sentenced to decades in prison. She should be released immediately," said Barry Pollack, an attorney representing Assange, following the commutation announcement. "For many months, I have asked the DOJ to clarify Mr. Assange's status. I hope it will soon."

Assange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he was granted asylum in 2012 to avoid potential extradition to the United States and extradition to Sweden, where he risked prison time over accusations of sexual assault.

