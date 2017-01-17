Embattled ethics director seeks public House oversight hearing

Story highlights Chaffetz called the OGE director's remarks about Trump's plan "unethical"

"My remarks were intended to educate the public," Shaub wrote Monday

(CNN) The political war on Capitol Hill over an embattled federal ethics office rages on, but this time the man in the center of the controversy has weighed in -- again.

In a letter released to CNN, Walter M. Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics, told House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, that he wants any hearing about his office's role in guarding against conflicts of interest in the incoming administration to be open to the public.

Shaub faced sharp criticism from Republicans last week after he called President-elect Donald Trump's proposed plan for separating from his businesses "wholly inadequate."

Shaub's blunt talk triggered a quick response from the House Oversight Committee -- with top Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings seeking a public hearing to hear directly from Shaub on the President-elect's business entanglements, and Chaffetz calling for a closed-door " transcribed interview " with Shaub.

But Shaub wants Chaffetz to "reconsider" his request for a private meeting.

Read More