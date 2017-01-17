Story highlights "Show up. Be part of it," Sean Duffy said

More than 40 lawmakers are boycotting the inauguration

(CNN) Rep. Sean Duffy said Tuesday he is disappointed that more than three dozen Democratic lawmakers have said they are boycotting the inauguration, comparing them to children unable to accept defeat.

"I'm disappointed, you know, that all these Democrats are saying they are going to stay home," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "It's like I was a little kid and I'm used to getting a juice box and a trophy no matter whether I win or I lose."

"Listen, Democrats lost. Donald Trump won. You might not like him and you may not agree with his agenda - just like we didn't agree with President Obama's agenda. But show up," the Wisconsin Republican continued. "Be part of the process."

He added later, "Put your big boy pants on and let's start working together."

