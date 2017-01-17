Story highlights Trump tweets at wrong Ivanka after sharing concerns over CNN Special Report

Ivanka Majic from Brighton hits back, suggesting Trump take more care on Twitter

London (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump tweeted at the wrong Ivanka on Monday night, and the British woman on the receiving end of his praise has hit back.

Trump had quoted a tweet praising his daughter Ivanka, but the account mentioned in the tweet belongs to Ivanka Majic, a digital consultant from the British seaside town of Brighton.

Majic responded to the President-elect on Tuesday morning with a tweet of her own: "And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange."

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Majic told CNN that she saw Trump's Twitter blunder as an opportunity.

"The interesting thing about my being dragged into a Twitter conversation with Trump is that my politics are very different than his," Majic said.

