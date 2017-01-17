Story highlights "He doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president. Sound familiar," he said

Lewis said Trump is not the "legitimate" president

(CNN) Donald Trump said Rep. John Lewis is "wrong" to suggest that the President-elect's inauguration is the first he will boycott such an event, citing the Georgia congressman also protested the first inauguration of George W. Bush.

"John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar," the President-elect wrote in two consecutive tweets on Tuesday.

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Lewis' office acknowledged that Lewis had protested a previous inauguration.

"Rep. Lewis also missed one other inauguration, the first inauguration of President George W. Bush," a statement from Lewis' office read. "His absence at that time was also a form of dissent. He did not believe the outcome of that election, including the controversies around the results in Florida and the unprecedented intervention of the US Supreme Court, reflected a free, fair and open democratic process."

Like Trump, Bush was also elected after failing to win the popular vote. A recount and Supreme Court decision sent him to the White House.

