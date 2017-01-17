How to watch Donald Trump inauguration coverage

Story highlights Donald Trump is set to become President on Friday

Here's how to watch that happen

Washington (CNN) After about two years' worth of campaigning, a wild election and a tumultuous transition period, this Friday Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.

Trump officially becomes President at noon and will take the oath of office at his inauguration around that time.

It's a historic moment as a man who has never before served in government ascends to the nation's highest public office.

Here are a few things to know if you want to watch the festivities that make up the beginning of Trump's presidency.

What is the inauguration?

