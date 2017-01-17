Breaking News

Trump wrote inauguration speech himself

By Jeremy Diamond and Sara Murray, CNN

Updated 7:18 PM ET, Tue January 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

inauguration speech topics origwx bw_00023909
inauguration speech topics origwx bw_00023909

    JUST WATCHED

    Things that come up often in inaugural speeches

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(12 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Last month, Trump said he planned to write the speech himself
  • The decision is a departure from how Trump tackled speeches during the campaign

Washington (CNN)President-elect Trump has written his inauguration address draft himself, two senior Trump transition officials told CNN Tuesday.

Last month, Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself, but we've now been told that Trump has actually followed through.
    The decision is a departure from how Trump tackled speeches during the campaign, when he either delivered off-the-cuff remarks or relied on text prepared by his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller.
    It's unclear exactly to what extent Miller has been involved in fine-tuning Trump's draft.