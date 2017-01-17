Top Trump congressional liaison heads to K Street

Story highlights Scott Mason is joining the top government affairs firm Holland & Knight later this month

Washington (CNN) One of President-elect Donald Trump's top congressional liaisons is making the jump to K Street instead of joining the Trump administration.

Scott Mason, who worked as the Trump campaign's director of congressional relations for the House of Representatives, is joining the top government affairs firm Holland & Knight later this month, a source familiar with the move told CNN on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Holland & Knight confirmed the hire.

Mason will take on a role as senior policy adviser in the firm's public policy and regulatory practice division, where he will help the firm navigate the waters of dealing with the Trump administration. He is likely to eventually register as a lobbyist to push the agenda of the firm's clients in Washington, the source familiar with the move said.

He had been offered a post in the Trump administration as a senior White House adviser at the Department of Interior, a new position the Trump administration is planning on adding within executive departments to better coordinate with the White House on its policy and political agenda, the source said.

The hire comes as Trump prepares to take office and where he will be tested to implement his rhetorical promise to "drain the swamp," a pledge he made to voters that he would work to rid Washington of special interests.

