Tactic or circumstance: Trump's nominees avoid talking future policy

Price is expected to decline to get into details of repealing Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Willfully or skillfully, Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are avoiding answering key questions on the details of how their agencies will run, sticking to big-picture ideas instead of getting into the nitty-gritty of policy.

One case in point is likely to be Rep. Tom Price when he takes his turn for confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

The Georgia Republican has previously introduced his own legislation to repealing and replacing Obamacare. But the Health and Human Services nominee has been assiduously kept out in the dark on Trump's replacement plan in an effort to inoculate him from fielding questions about it during his hearing, according to a senior transition official.

Price is expected to say he hasn't been involved in the planning efforts if he is asked what the administration intends to do about the Affordable Care Act, the source said. Instead, Price will try to focus on his potential role as a policy implementer as opposed to get into the details of setting policy, an official said.

Price will be just the latest example of a Cabinet pick avoiding future policy details during a confirmation hearing. The tactic prevents a nomination from getting stymied thanks to a potentially unpopular policy and prevents the nominee from saying something that the future administration would be held account for.

