GOP lawmakers unaware of Trump's health care plan

(CNN) Republican lawmakers are in the dark about President-elect Donald Trump's plan to repeal Obamacare and are frustrated he is emphasizing "insurance for everybody," three senior GOP sources told CNN on Tuesday.

Those sources said Republicans are working on a strategy to dismantle and replace the law in pieces.

The comments come after Trump told the Washington Post this weekend that he is nearly done crafting a plan that has "insurance for everybody" as its goal, although his transition team quickly walked back those remarks Monday.

Lawmakers want to focus on lowering costs, not expanding coverage, which is one of the Democrats' main talking points. They are very wary of discussing how many people would be insured under their plan, aware that many Americans are concerned they'll lose their coverage under a would-be GOP overhaul. Instead, they are emphasizing more people will have access to more affordable policies.

Trump did not offer any details on his plan, other than to say it would offer lower deductibles. He told the Washington Post he is ready to release it with the Congressional leadership's bills.

Read More