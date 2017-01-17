GOP lawmakers unaware of Trump's health care plan

Story highlights GOP lawmakers aren't on the same page as Trump over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act

VP-elect Mike Pence will be meeting lawmakers Tuesday

(CNN) Republican lawmakers are in the dark about President-elect Donald Trump's plan to repeal Obamacare and are frustrated he is emphasizing "insurance for everybody," three senior GOP sources told CNN on Tuesday.

Those sources said Republicans are working on a strategy to dismantle and replace the law in pieces.

The comments come after Trump told The Washington Post this weekend that he is nearly done crafting a plan that has "insurance for everybody" as its goal, although his transition team quickly walked back those remarks Monday.

Lawmakers want to focus on lowering costs, not expanding coverage, which is one of the Democrats' main talking points. They are very wary of discussing how many people would be insured under their plan, aware that many Americans are concerned they'll lose their coverage under a would-be GOP overhaul. Instead, they are emphasizing more people will have access to more affordable policies.

Read More