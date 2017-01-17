Chuck Schumer: Tom Price may have broken the law in stock transaction

Story highlights Tom Price is facing a critical nomination battle to serve as Health and Human Services secretary

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will meet with Price later this afternoon

(CNN) Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that Donald Trump's pick to quarterback the replacement of Obamacare, Tom Price, may have broken the law with a questionable stock purchase.

"If he knew about it, it could very well be a violation of the law," Schumer told CNN. "Now they say there's a broker, it's kind of strange that this broker would pick this stock totally independently of him introducing legislation that's so narrow and specific to this company."

Schumer also called for an investigation of Price after CNN reported that Price bought up to $15,000 worth of stock in Zimmer Biomet -- a medical device maker -- and then introduced a measure that would have directly benefited the company. One week after Price bought the stock, he put in a measure that would have delayed a new regulation that would have harmed the company.

"This is a very narrow, specific company that dealt with implants—hip and knee—and the legislation specifically affects implants. He puts it in a week after he buys the stock? That cries out for an investigation," Schumer told CNN.

