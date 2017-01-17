2nd week of Trump confirmations off to bumpy start

Story highlights Even as Donald Trump readies to take the oath of office, his Cabinet picks face a rough week in the Capitol

Washington (CNN) Even as Donald Trump readies to take the oath of office on the west side of the Capitol, some of his top Cabinet picks are off to a rocky start this week inside the building, facing surprising heat.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer opened Inauguration Week Tuesday morning by saying that Trump's pick to oversee the dismantling of Obamacare, Tom Price, may have broken the law with a stock purchase last year and should be investigated.

Meanwhile, questions have swirled about how prepared (and willing) Trump's picks for the Treasury and Labor departments are to face a barrage of criticism at their hearings. And another top Trump aide split after CNN uncovered examples of her plagiarizing multiple works.

Tom Price, a former top Republican in the House and medical doctor is set for a hearings before a pair of Senate committees before he can take the helm at the Department of Health and Human Services. And those hearings promise to be painful after reports that Price may have tried to help companies that he bought stock in.

CNN broke the news Monday that Price bought up to $15,000 in stock in a medical device company, Zimmer Biomet, one month before introducing legislation that could have helped the stock's value go up. A Price aide later explained that Price was unaware of the purchase at the time because it was made by his broker.